Garde Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,107 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RY. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
RY stock opened at $103.95 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.66.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.62%.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
