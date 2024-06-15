Garde Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 577 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $210.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.75. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.76 and a 12 month high of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.