NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:NXG)

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXG opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $43.65.

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

