Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Safehold has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Shares of SAFE opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 42.51 and a quick ratio of 42.51. Safehold has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Safehold had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

SAFE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

