Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Ladder Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 67.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

NYSE LADR opened at $10.97 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a quick ratio of 88.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

