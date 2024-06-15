Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.90 Per Share

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.90 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82.

Innovative Industrial Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 124.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $115.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a current ratio of 14.27. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.74). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

