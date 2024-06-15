Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Trinity Capital has a payout ratio of 98.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.0%.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $733.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

TRIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.50.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

