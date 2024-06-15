Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBM opened at C$7.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$623.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.744877 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DBM. National Bankshares upped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer James Salter Code acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Senior Officer James Salter Code acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. Also, Director Amar Doman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.23 per share, with a total value of C$72,300.00. Insiders have bought 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

