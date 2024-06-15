RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 153.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RLJ. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

