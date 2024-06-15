RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 153.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.
RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 2.1 %
RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69.
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.
