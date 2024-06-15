Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance
Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$26.86 million for the quarter.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flagshp Cmty Re
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.