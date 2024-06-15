Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 1,285.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

PLYM opened at $20.94 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $950.26 million, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plymouth Industrial REIT ( NYSE:PLYM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 11.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLYM. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLYM

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.