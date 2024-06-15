Northland Power Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Northland Power Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$23.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.16. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$27.81.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of C$754.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$684.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.3008658 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NPI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Northland Power

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.