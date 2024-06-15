Northland Power Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Northland Power Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$23.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.16. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$27.81.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of C$754.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$684.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.3008658 EPS for the current year.
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
