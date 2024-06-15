Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Whitecap Resources Price Performance
Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.61. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.77.
Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$787.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.0901468 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WCP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.56.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Whitecap Resources
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Whitecap Resources
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.