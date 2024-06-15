Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.61. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.77.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$787.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.0901468 EPS for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$31,482.00. In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,482.00. Insiders acquired a total of 37,970 shares of company stock valued at $393,582 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WCP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.56.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

