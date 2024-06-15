Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 974,899 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,047% from the previous session’s volume of 23,508 shares.The stock last traded at $47.61 and had previously closed at $48.24.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $506.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,201,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,405 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,489,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,810,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

