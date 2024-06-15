EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 71,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 49,798 shares.The stock last traded at $4.70 and had previously closed at $4.79.

EVE Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

EVE Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of EVE by 3,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in EVE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVE by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

