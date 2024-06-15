EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 71,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 49,798 shares.The stock last traded at $4.70 and had previously closed at $4.79.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
