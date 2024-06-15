Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 73,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 310,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $607,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,018,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 117,368 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after buying an additional 580,500 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,092,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.