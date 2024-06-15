Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Down 5.4%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.25 and last traded at $59.76. Approximately 1,070,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,314,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.15.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $571.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.