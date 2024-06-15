Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 5.8%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) was down 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.86 and last traded at $55.99. Approximately 1,052,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,330,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on W shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Get Wayfair alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $59,610.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,807.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $59,610.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,807.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $335,163.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,664 shares of company stock worth $4,224,393. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 94,540 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,281,000 after purchasing an additional 386,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 297,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 8,977.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 67,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.