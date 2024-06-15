NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Down 6%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 327,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 393,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.
NGL Energy Partners Stock Up 4.6 %
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.57). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 832,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 632,492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 811,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 253,900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 566,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 392,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.
NGL Energy Partners Company Profile
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
