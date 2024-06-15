Short Interest in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV) Expands By 36.4%

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in AlphaVest Acquisition by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 238,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 216,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 125,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 75,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATMV opened at $11.03 on Friday. AlphaVest Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

AlphaVest Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

