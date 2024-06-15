Timothy S. Cabral Sells 10,000 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Doximity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $36.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

