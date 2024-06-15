Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) EVP Joseph Chillura Sells 10,000 Shares

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,285.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Chillura also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, May 23rd, Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valley National Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.