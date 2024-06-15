Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) CRO Summer Frein Acquires 2,260 Shares

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) CRO Summer Frein bought 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $69,969.60. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $541.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.61. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.06 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 10.68%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 12.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Income Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $809,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 323,157 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $3,383,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,497,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,865,000 after buying an additional 92,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

