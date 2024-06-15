Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Short Interest Update

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 277,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Atlas Lithium Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ATLX opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. Atlas Lithium has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.88). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Lithium will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Atlas Lithium from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Lithium from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Lithium from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

