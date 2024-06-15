GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson Sells 2,215 Shares

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Haymond Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 214 shares of GameStop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $3,105.14.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of GameStop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $28.72 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.04 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company's revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 147.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in GameStop by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

