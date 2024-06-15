Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Acquires $65,972.50 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,283.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Delek US Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Delek US by 6.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Delek US by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Delek US by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delek US

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.