Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Insider Aaron Saltz Sells 4,778 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) insider Aaron Saltz sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $65,219.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 317,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,186.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Magnite Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Magnite by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 127,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

