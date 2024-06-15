Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Eric H. Woersching Sells 3,000 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,834.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $23.59 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
