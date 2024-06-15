Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$3.51 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.76 and a 12-month high of C$4.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 2.59.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$393.34 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1714964 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tamarack Valley Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett bought 10,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.57 per share, with a total value of C$36,403.28. In other news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,012.17. Also, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett acquired 10,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.57 per share, with a total value of C$36,403.28. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 55,413 shares of company stock valued at $205,836. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.95.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

