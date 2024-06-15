Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh Sells 10,000 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of INDI stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 574.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 281,043 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 626,504 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 357,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 127,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 13.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
