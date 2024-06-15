Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh Sells 10,000 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of INDI stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 574.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 281,043 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 626,504 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 357,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 127,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 13.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

