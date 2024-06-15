Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the May 15th total of 48,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Amtech Systems by 48.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amtech Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 126,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 40.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 255,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,684 shares during the period. 50.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of ASYS opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.46. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.