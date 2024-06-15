Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Lars Olesen Sells 5,000 Shares

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.26, for a total transaction of C$86,300.00.

Lars Olesen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Lars Olesen sold 22,500 shares of Pason Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.90, for a total value of C$357,750.00.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

PSI opened at C$17.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. Pason Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.75 and a 1 year high of C$17.55.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.58. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of C$104.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.83.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

