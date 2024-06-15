SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 827 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $107,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,651,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
SiTime Trading Down 2.8 %
SiTime stock opened at $123.33 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $141.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.13 and a 200-day moving average of $107.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.83.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 million. Research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
