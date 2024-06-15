SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 827 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $107,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,651,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SiTime Trading Down 2.8 %

SiTime stock opened at $123.33 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $141.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.13 and a 200-day moving average of $107.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.83.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 million. Research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 7.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,020,000 after acquiring an additional 212,615 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth $18,709,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 220.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after acquiring an additional 136,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at $12,662,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 155,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86,675 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

