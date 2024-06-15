First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.47% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -1.30. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03.

About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

