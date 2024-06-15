Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) CEO Fidji Simo Sells 2,500 Shares

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $84,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,992,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,372,071.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fidji Simo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Fidji Simo sold 6,000 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $190,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fidji Simo sold 3,236 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $113,551.24.

On Monday, April 29th, Fidji Simo sold 13,206 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $461,285.58.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $789,745.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fidji Simo sold 82,461 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,139,290.27.

NASDAQ CART opened at $32.64 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47.

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maplebear by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in Maplebear by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Maplebear by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. now owns 949,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CART shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

About Maplebear



Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

