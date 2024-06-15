Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the May 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $85,339.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

ARKR opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.