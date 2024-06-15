Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the May 15th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 170.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 162,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after buying an additional 58,055 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 39,234 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 30,101 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Artesian Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 116,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Artesian Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $49.75.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.296 per share. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 69.41%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

See Also

