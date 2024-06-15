Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Down 20.6% in May

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,500 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 412,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apyx Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 145,309 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 608,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 187,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the third quarter worth $46,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of APYX opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 76.16% and a negative net margin of 45.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

