Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Astrotech Stock Performance

Shares of ASTC stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.24. Astrotech has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 550.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Astrotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astrotech stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Free Report ) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 3.68% of Astrotech worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

