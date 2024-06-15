USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Major Shareholder Myron W. Wentz Sells 2,202 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $105,233.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,877,841 shares in the company, valued at $376,482,021.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 0.9 %

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Further Reading

