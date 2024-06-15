Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Up 23.3% in May

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Arbe Robotics Stock Down 14.9 %

Arbe Robotics stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. Arbe Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.40.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.