Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Bruce D. Frank Sells 11,671 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) Director Bruce D. Frank sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $113,208.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Landsea Homes Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $9.53 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $344.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $294.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 22.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 211,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 31,480 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 482,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 217,767 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 701,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 118,802 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Featured Stories

