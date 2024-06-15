Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 6,000 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $134,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,092,683.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 49,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.58 per share, with a total value of $1,057,420.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $1,050,435.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.02 per share, for a total transaction of $188,196.70.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 32,192 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $714,984.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 16,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.23 per share, for a total transaction of $374,003.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $138,420.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,785 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $379,944.95.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,481 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $128,693.88.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,330 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.76 per share, for a total transaction of $144,070.80.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $110,350.00.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $215.18 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

CTRN has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

