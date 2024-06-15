Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) CFO Robert Craig Owen Sells 12,286 Shares

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Craig Owen sold 12,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $134,900.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,439. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Craig Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Robert Craig Owen sold 5,127 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $65,881.95.

Prairie Operating Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PROP opened at $10.60 on Friday. Prairie Operating Co. has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating ( NASDAQ:PROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.72). Analysts predict that Prairie Operating Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

