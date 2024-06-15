Insider Selling: Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CEO Sells 16,229 Shares of Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $203,187.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,222,912.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jon Congleton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, Jon Congleton sold 16,607 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $212,071.39.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $17.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mineralys Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,508 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. SR One Capital Management LP grew its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 2,016,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 222,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.