Analyzing Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) & Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Acutus Medical and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -166.79% -54.97% -13.82% Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0.71% 4.88% 2.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Acutus Medical and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

56.9% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acutus Medical and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $7.16 million 0.19 -$81.66 million N/A N/A Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $24.01 billion 0.74 -$639.61 million N/A N/A

Acutus Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Volatility & Risk

Acutus Medical has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Acutus Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acutus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Acutus Medical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, dialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. This segment offers I.V. generic drugs; biosimilar drugs for autoimmune diseases and oncology; enteral and parenteral nutrition products; medical technologies, as well as disposables, infusions pumps, apheresis machines, cell therapy devices, and other products. The Fresenius Helios segment provides clinical and nursing care facilities. The Fresenius Vamed segment provides services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This segment also offers operational management of healthcare facilities and provides services to patients. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.