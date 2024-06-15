Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Acquires New Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $135.98 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

View Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.