Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,259,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,060,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,180,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,078,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,404,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,134,000 after buying an additional 203,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $208.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.11. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.18 and a fifty-two week high of $211.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

