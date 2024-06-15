Garde Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 16,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,074,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 769,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,624,000 after buying an additional 65,546 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $149.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.54 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

