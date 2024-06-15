NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Trading Down 6%

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.19 and last traded at $29.33. 1,058,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,418,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEP. Barclays lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.07.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.8925 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $6,818,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $3,061,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 477.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,288 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 197,002 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,509,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

